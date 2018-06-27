Demi Lovato to launch shoe collection with Deichmann

American singer Demi Lovato has announced that she will launch her first shoe collection in collaboration with German footwear retailer Deichmann.

Lovato, who has previously launched a fitness collection with Fabletics , will co-design a range of trainers, boots and shoes for autumn/winter 2018.

The singer’s first capsule collection carries her “signature style” said Deichmann in a press release, and will feature the latest trends including “chunky trainers, rock chick boots, feminine boots and 90s platform trainers,” featuring details such as buckles, gemstones, sequins and pearls, which the brand states will give the styles a "modern twist”.

Lovato follows in the footsteps of British singer Ellie Goulding who collaborated with the German shoe retailer last year, and will also be the face of “Young Fashion” for the retail group.

Commenting on the collaboration, Lovato said in a statement: “I am so excited to launch my own collaboration with Deichmann, it has been such a fun experience and I can’t wait to see how others express their personal style with the collection.”

The capsule range will launch in stores and online from August with prices ranging from 24.99 pounds to 54.99 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Deichmann - Demi Lovato with Deichmann chief executive Heinrich Deichmann