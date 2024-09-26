Denim Trends 2025 - “Indigo AI”

The denim trends presentation at the latest edition of sourcing fair Texhibition in Istanbul had a distinct subtitle - Indigo AI. Here, fabrics designed by artificial intelligence took center stage, showcasing the versatility and innovation that machine learning can bring to the fashion palette. More and more designers include these futuristic approaches in their collections and nowadays, artificial intelligence (AI) is very much part of the design process, not eliminating the need for a real-life designer but merely supporting his or her creativity.

Designers Selvi Yiğci and Gönül Altunışık, co-founders of Istanbul-based independent fashion house Alldenims, presented AI-created designs as part of the denim trends for the next year. “As we witness the growing partnership between AI and the fashion industry, it is clear to see that the possibilities are endless. AI fashion is more than just a passing trend; it allows brands to even accurately predict trends.”

Alldenims founders Selvi Yiğci (left) and Gönül Altunışık (right) at their Texhibition booth. Credits: F. Julienne

“It marks the beginning of a new era that will enable customers to optimise their supply chains, personalise their shopping experiences and offer AI-powered recommendations,” added the Alldenims co-founders. They are convinced that “artificial intelligence will reshape the industry, increasing efficiency, sustainability and creativity in the fashion world.”

Pinks, purples and pastels on the rise

The most striking trend is probably “Lux Deluxe” that focuses on pinks and purples to emphasise its digital aspect, the most prominent colours in the designers’ opinion. The main colour is a glowing shade between pink and purple. “This colour carries progressive and provocative attitudes at heart and brings a multi-sensory touch to our virtual future,” explains Yiğci. Supporting hues are Purple, Meta Mauve, Pink Flash, Cyber Lime, Glowing Green and Gentian Blue.

“Resurrection “ is all about renewal and maybe rethinking of denim given the dominance of pastel tones in this trend. While unusual, cream tones and light blues, supported by indigo, give this trend a refreshing note.

Denim trend “Shade 101”. Credits: Simone Preuss / FashionUnited

“Shade 101” is a playful trend that incorporates an ‘80s-inspired colour palette of baby pink, deep yellow and light blue, supported by a darker blue shade. Irregular cutouts, seams and whacky arrangements create statement pieces.

Unisex still in demand

Applications of denim trend 2025 “Ups & Downs”. Credits: Simone Preuss / FashionUnited

Another trend is “Significant Void,” which is dominated by darker hues and unisex designs. Yiğci and Altunışık are convinced that “AI will reshape genderless fashion with a timeless, scannable language”.

“New Blood, Old Ways” goes for an all denim look but with unusual appearances and exaggerated dry processes that lead to monochromatic, batik-like looks. The trend also plays with oversized proportions.

Various approaches to the denim trend 2025 “Rise and Shine”. Credits: Simone Preuss / FashionUnited

As the name suggests, “Rise and Shine” combines shiny and transparent creations that are also made with the help of AI. “Up & Downs” plays with the power of contradictions - digitalised prints meet classic denim looks. “I-Witness” focuses on patterns made with AI combined with eye-catching tailoring and details.

Futuristic and metallic looks

Denim trend 2025 “Macroorganisms” in pictures. Credits: Simone Preuss / FashionUnited

“Macroorganisms” is all about ombre transitions, fluorescent shadows and mechanical highlights, which give denim pieces a futuristic look.

“Cyber-crafted” plays with laser patterns and AI while “Nature vs Nurture” can be seen as a back-to-the-roots trend. “Modern Day Tribes” emphasises the mysterious, emotionless and robotic through metallic hues and effects and unisex creations.

“Back to the Future” not only has a futuristic and nomadic look but also focuses on solid colours and shows that the same colour in different pieces worn together is now acceptable.

Denim tend 2025 “Chaos & Order”. Credits: Simone Preuss / FashionUnited

Last but not least, “Chaos and Order” plays with distortion, chaos and alien-inspired looks that are juxtaposed with orderly patterns and designs. “Aggressive Silhouettes” is all about mysterious but brave looks, symbiotic cuts and elongated silhouettes.

“Designers have embraced the challenge of incorporating these futuristic textures into their collections, creating garments that not only look impressive, but also tell a story of sustainability and technological advancement,” conclude Yiğci and Altunışık their denim trend presentation.