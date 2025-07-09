Depop launches partnership with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Circular fashion marketplace Depop is teaming up with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 game to allow players new ways to express their style while skating.
The collaboration will see Depop dropping into the gaming world by offering players access to a Depop-branded ‘Create-A-Skater’ pack featuring 15 branded styles and skateboards inspired by real pieces and Depop merch.
The online marketplace also shows up across the game itself, with pop-up-style moments and street-inspired branding built into the levels.
To celebrate the collaboration, Depop has unveiled exclusive skate-inspired shopping edits on its app featuring more than 5,000 items inspired by the closets of pro-skaters, including Riley Hawk, Nora Vasconcello, Sammy Montano, Sierra Prescott, and Henri Yoro.
In addition, Depop is launching an exclusive, collaborative in-app shop with artist Neckface, known for his graffiti-meets-streetwear aesthetic. The limited collection, dropping on July 11, features unique womenswear pieces designed by the artist on secondhand items sourced on Depop, blending graffiti art, fashion, and skate.
Steve Dool, senior brand and marketing director at Depop, said in a statement: “Skate culture has always involved exploring your personal style - and Depop is built on self-expression.
“This partnership is a celebration of the common interests between both communities. Whether you're discovering skateboarding through Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater or you’ve been on a board your whole life, you can count on Depop to give you a way to wear what you love, both in-game and IRL.”