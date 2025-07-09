Depop launches partnership with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Circular fashion marketplace Depop is teaming up with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 game to allow players new ways to express their style while skating.

The collaboration will see Depop dropping into the gaming world by offering players access to a Depop-branded ‘Create-A-Skater’ pack featuring 15 branded styles and skateboards inspired by real pieces and Depop merch.

The online marketplace also shows up across the game itself, with pop-up-style moments and street-inspired branding built into the levels.

Depop x Tony Hawk in-game activity Credits: Activision Publishing Inc

To celebrate the collaboration, Depop has unveiled exclusive skate-inspired shopping edits on its app featuring more than 5,000 items inspired by the closets of pro-skaters, including Riley Hawk, Nora Vasconcello, Sammy Montano, Sierra Prescott, and Henri Yoro.

In addition, Depop is launching an exclusive, collaborative in-app shop with artist Neckface, known for his graffiti-meets-streetwear aesthetic. The limited collection, dropping on July 11, features unique womenswear pieces designed by the artist on secondhand items sourced on Depop, blending graffiti art, fashion, and skate.

Depop x Tony Hawk campaign image Credits: Depop

Steve Dool, senior brand and marketing director at Depop, said in a statement: “Skate culture has always involved exploring your personal style - and Depop is built on self-expression.

“This partnership is a celebration of the common interests between both communities. Whether you're discovering skateboarding through Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater or you’ve been on a board your whole life, you can count on Depop to give you a way to wear what you love, both in-game and IRL.”