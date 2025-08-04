Derek Lam 10 Crosby unveils footwear collaboration with Frēda Salvador

New York-based contemporary womenswear brand Derek Lam 10 Crosby has launched its first-ever footwear collaboration in partnership with luxury footwear and accessories brand Frēda Salvador.

The limited-edition capsule collection is rooted in both brands’ shared love for denim and timeless wardrobe staples, and features three styles, including a reimagined version of Frēda Salvador’s bestselling Jada square-toe ballet flat in denim and a matching full-length Derek Lam 10 Crosby denim trench coat studded with Frēda Salvador’s signature silver studs.

Rounding off the collection is a white woven leather ballet flat featuring a black contrasting trim.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby x Frēda Salvador collection campaign starring surfer Quincy Davis Credits: Derek Lam 10 Crosby

Danielle Alalu, brand president of Derek Lam 10 Crosby, said in a statement: "As a brand that is focused on exuding a refined femininity in everything we do, it was important to partner with a female-led and founded brand.

“We couldn’t have found a better partner than Freda Salvador to work with for our first footwear collaboration. This collaboration came together in such an organic manner and became a natural extension of our fall collection."

Both brands reveal that the capsule collection was sparked by a conversation with Frēda Salvador to collaborate on Derek Lam 10 Crosby’s autumn/winter 2025 New York Fashion Week show, and “organically evolved into a full product collaboration”.

Megan Papay and Cristina Palomo Nelson, co-founders of Frēda Salvador, added: “This collaboration with Derek Lam 10 Crosby celebrates our mutual love for reinventing American classics.

“It's equal parts polished and rebellious. We live in denim, so putting our iconic studs on their archival trench, plus matching ballet flats was a total thrill. It feels unexpected, but timeless.”

The collection ranges from 295 to 595 US dollars and is available in-store and online at DerekLam.com and FredaSalvador.com.