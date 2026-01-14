Derek Lam to return to NYFW under new creative director

New York-based womenswear brand Derek Lam, owned by Public Clothing Company, has appointed Robert Rodriguez as its new creative director and plans to relaunch the brand’s mainline collection during New York Fashion Week in February.

Rodriguez, an acclaimed designer known for his sophisticated yet effortless aesthetic merging tailoring with femininity, will showcase his new vision for the Derek Lam Collection for autumn/winter 2026.

The creative director role at the label has been vacant since designer Derek Lam’s departure in 2023, and Rodriguez has been brought on to helm all creative touchpoints, including design direction, product development, and brand image as the label relaunches.

In a statement, the Cuban-born and Miami-raised designer said he was drawn to the brand’s foundation in “modern American design and its quiet sophistication,” and saw an opportunity to reimagine Derek Lam’s codes “through a lens of timeless style and contemporary wearability”.

The Derek Lam Collection was founded by Lam in 2003, offering a contemporary aesthetic defined by “modern minimalism, subtle sophistication, and effortless American ease”. Rodriguez is being tasked with balancing heritage and the evolution of the label by elevating the label with “a renewed sense of warmth, texture, and sensuality” that honours the brand’s refined, minimalist roots.

Danielle Alalu, brand president of Derek Lam, said in a statement: “We’re working to elevate design and innovation across categories and accelerate brand recognition and consumer engagement.

“As the marketplace has evolved, we see an opportunity to bring back what was originally a designer collection in a more accessible way. Robert’s obsession with fit, quality, and design is exactly what Derek Lam needs to create a fresh point of view in the advanced contemporary space.”

The new vision for the Derek Lam Collection will emphasise “craftsmanship and the essence of understated American style,” within the contemporary brand space, offering a collection that “feels both distinctly Derek Lam and unmistakably Robert Rodriguez”.

For his debut collection, Rodriguez has drawn inspiration from New York City “and the women who move through it with quiet confidence,” as well as the “cast-iron facades, worn stone streets, and the procession of utilitarian objects throughout the city” to inform the season’s restrained yet expressive aesthetic.

Dan Shamdasani, chief executive of Public Clothing Company, added: “Robert brings a rare balance of creativity and commercial instinct. Alongside Danielle’s strategic leadership, we now have a unified team ready to propel Derek Lam into its next chapter- building a modern American brand with global reach and enduring relevance.”

Following its NYFW debut, the Derek Lam Collection brand will be relaunched in brand-owned direct-to-consumer channels, with exclusive partnerships with top global retailers to be announced later this year. Pricing for the label will range between 295 and 1,295 US dollars. It will operate alongside Derek Lam 10 Crosby.