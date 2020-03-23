Design network platform 'Fashion Is One' expands online presence

Fashion Is One (FIO) is expanding its online presence in the national and international markets. Founded in 2019, this fashion and design network platform hosts events that include runway shows, pop-ups, and exhibitions. FIO is the first fashion and design week-based startup to have received funding and strategic support from professional angel investors globally. The host of investors include: Sorabh Agarwal, Neeraj Tyagi, Puneet Chandra, Lalit Wadhwa, Rahul Jain, Saurabh Negi, Rohit Shankar, Vikas Bagaria, Rahul Morali, and Gaurav Methi.

FIO is bringing structure in the fashion and design industry. It is building an all-inclusive community including multiple stakeholders from budding designers to the established ones, buyers, vendors, models from India and abroad. Social media, blogs, live streaming channels, and mobile applications are very much present in the fashion industry. Brands and designers can easily connect with consumers on a personal basis. They can understand their requirements, and take reviews and feedback. It helps increase brand awareness, loyalty and promotion to a wider consumer base. Even designers from the most obscure towns and cities have easy access to the hottest fashion trends, all thanks to the latest technology, which has directed immense change in the way people accept and buy fashion.