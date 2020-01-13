Designer brand Asha Gautam launch lohri range

Asha Gautam has launched a collection of ethnic ensembles to celebrate the festival of lohri. Traditional Indian textiles such as the paithani, bandhani, banarasi silk, tissue, kota, organza, and patloa have been used in vibrant colors such as bright rose, tomato red, radiant yellow, garden green, beetroot purple, hot red, rice gold and coriander brown to give the collection vibrancy. Vintage zardozi embroidery has been used with pearls, ari, and resham.

Asha Gautam was founded in 2003 by mother-son duo Asha Gupta and Gautam Gupta. The brand sells its products through an exclusive brand store in Delhi and other multi-brand designer stores across India. Asha Gautam was incepted with a design philosophy inspired from rich Indian craftsmanship. The designer duo strives to keep alive the charm of the traditional weave. After a successful collaboration in Banaras, the duo travelled to other specialized clusters like Uppada, Kutch, Patan, Paithani , Kaithoon, Limbdi, Pochampally and others to work with weavers at the grassroots level. The brand actively supports and promotes the revival of indigenous craftsmanship from across India. They make sure that the essence of the weave is not lost in the name of creativity. Lehengas were added to saris within two years of inception.