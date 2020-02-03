Designer brand Raw Mango plans pop-ups in Mexico, Hong Kong

Sanjay Garg’s clothing and lifestyle brand Raw Mango will hold pop-up shops in Mexico and Hong Kong this February for its sari, garment, and textile collections to launch its latest designs in new locations. From February 5 to 8, Raw Mango will set up shop at the Casa Pedregal in Mexico in partnership with Texto.

The showcase, located in a conceptual space designed by architect Luis Barragán in 1950, will be the brand’s first in the country and will give Mexican shoppers a chance to browse the brand’s latest Varanasi silk brocade sarees in person. From February 15 to 16, the brand will travel to Hong Kong for a showcase at the Kong Art Space in Central. The pop-up shop will launch Garg’s latest designs in Hong Kong including Angoori scallop hand embroidered silk-satin sarees, Chanderi sarees, and 'Malik' silk sarees, among others.

With a color palette of deep blues and rich magentas contrasted by pastel greens and golds, Raw Mango’s latest collection is a striking take on heritage craftsmanship. Garg launched Raw Mango in 2008, and the brand is known for its use of handloom textiles and its relaxed take on femininity.