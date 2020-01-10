Designer brand Shivan and Narresh to launch ski wear

Shivan and Narresh plan to foray into ski wear. The brand headed by designers Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja known for swim and resort wear celebrates 10 years. A special collection will be launched for the occasion taking inspiration from past seasons’ lines over the past decade, as well as hint at what the next 10 years will look like for the brand. As a luxury holiday brand, the designers want to glorify the five distinct holidays they stand for- safari, swim, resort wear, cruise and also ski, that they plan to get into.

Shivan and Narresh create bold, bright fusion wear designs ranging from occasion wear to more relaxed silhouettes, for both men and women, as well as luxury swimwear. With innovative designs, this is an Indian swimwear brand. Shivan and Narresh creations are marked out by the use of bright hues, striped maillots and subtle drapes in beach wear designs. Their concept of making bathing suits wearable in India and modifying them to suit Indian women’s body type is unique and has earned them a lot of recognition in the world of fashion. Prints, swimwear, and floaty dresses have the resort feel the brand has become known for but metallic puffer jackets and PVC textiles add a more experimental element.