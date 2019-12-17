Designer duo Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna launch A/W collection

Multi-brand luxury Indian fashion retailer Esemble has strengthened its menswear segment by opening a dedicated shop-in-shop for brand Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna at its flagship boutique in Lion’s Gate, Mumbai. The space is open and modern with an orange statement wall and black stone floor.

The designer duo also launched their latest autumn/winter collection at Ensemble. The collection features pristine tailoring and a mix of bright and pastel hues including magenta, pastel blue, pastel pink, and abstract floral prints. Notable items include long pastel hued sherwanis with statement buttons.

Designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna launched their eponymous brand in 1997 and retail ready-to-wear and bespoke garments for both men and women. Based in New Delhi, the brand is known for its modern take on traditional wear. The brand has showcased collections internationally in New York, US, and Paris, France.