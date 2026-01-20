Desigual partners with Masha Popova to reinterpret archive, accelerate UK growth
loading...
Automated translation
Desigual presents its first collaboration with London-based Ukrainian designer Masha Popova. The collection will be available at all the brand's points of sale from February 17.
Founded in Barcelona in 1984, the Spanish brand is undergoing a transformation that encompasses its collections, image and operating model. The aim is to reconnect with new generations of consumers and strengthen its creative positioning. Simultaneously, it aims to consolidate its growth in strategic markets such as the UK, where its digital channel has been registering notable progress.
In this context, the partnership with Popova is a coherent part of the company's ongoing roadmap. The strategy is based on selective collaborations with designers who can engage with the new DNA developed by its creative teams. This brings a contemporary perspective and elevates the creative conversation.
The collection takes the Desigual archive as its starting point to update its bohemian identity. It translates its historical codes into a more defined visual language, in line with the product and positioning evolution the brand is currently promoting.
Denim is central to the collection, treated as a living material and manipulated by hand. This approach connects with Popova's creative universe. She is known for her research into high-fashion denim and for a design that integrates functionality, memory and cultural references.
The launch coincides with a period of expansion for the company in the British market. In 2025, Desigual recorded a digital growth of 16 percent in the country, placing it among the best-performing European markets.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com