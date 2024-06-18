Diane von Furstenberg and Lenzing join forces to bring more sustainable fashion to the fore

Austrian fibre producer Lenzing has announced a global collaboration with luxury fashion brand Diane von Furstenberg (DVF). The brand will use Lenzing fibres from sustainably managed wood sources such as Tencel and Lenzing Ecovero for its flagship collection, bringing them into mainstream fashion.

“We are delighted to collaborate with DVF to bring resource-efficient materials made from sustainably managed wood sources to mainstream fashion. Tencel Lyocell fibres and Lenzing Ecovero fibres are made with at least 50 percent less carbon emissions and water consumption,” commented Harold Weghorst, senior director of marketing and branding, global textiles business at the Lenzing AG, in a press release.

"As a leading producer of responsibly produced specialty fibres made from natural raw material wood, Lenzing is committed to driving product innovation and promoting environmental sustainability throughout the textile industry. By partnering with DVF, we are showcasing the potential for fashion to be both stylish and environmentally compatible,” added Weghorst.

Diane von Furstenberg x Lenzing Tencel fibres. Credits: Lenzing

Current collections with the two fibre brands are already available via the brand's online shop and in stores worldwide. These include the 2024 summer collection “The Festival of Color”, which celebrates colour and culture inspired by summer festivals around the world, including Mexico's Cinco de Mayo, Sweden's Midsummer Festival and France's La Vendange wine festival. The collection includes a range of stylish garments with vibrant colours and patterns made from Lenzing Ecovero fibres, silk, linen and cotton.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lenzing to bring sustainable fashion to the forefront of the industry. At DVF, we are firm believers that fashion should not only make women feel confident and beautiful but also contribute positively to the world,” said Jessie Chen, DVF global strategic partner and CEO of Greater China.

Diane von Furstenberg x Lenzing Tencel fibres. Credits: Lenzing

“The ‘Festival of Color’ DVF 2024 summer collection is just the beginning of a long-term commitment. By integrating Lenzing’s signature specialty fibrers into our designs, we are taking a significant step towards driving meaningful change and inspiring a shift towards conscious fashion choices,” added Chen.

Future collections as part of the collaboration are to be launched from the third quarter of 2024.