Diesel and Savage x Fenty bring underwear to the forefront in first collaboration
Diesel and Savage x Fenty have unveiled their first collaboration with the launch of a lingerie and apparel collection. Glenn Martens, creative director of the Italian fashion house Diesel, and Rihanna, the visionary force behind the US lingerie brand Savage x Fenty, shared in a press release that the partnership stemmed from "a shared appreciation for inclusivity and unapologetic self-love".
Diesel x Savage x Fenty is the latest in a series of fashion collaborations that demonstrate how underwear is increasingly taking centre stage. More fashion brands and lingerie designers are working together and embracing this vision that underwear should be seen.
Belgian fashion brand Ester Manas, for example, collaborated with lingerie brand Chantelle X for a collection during Paris Fashion Week. Renaud Cambuzat, global chief creative officer of Chantelle X, said: "We share a common vision in terms of inclusivity and creativity, embracing body positivity and bold designs."
In addition, rising designer Nensi Dojaka was another to have found a prominent fashion brand to collaborate with: Calvin Klein. Underwear came to the forefront during the designer's SS25 show at London Fashion Week.
The message that lingerie should be seen was also clear during the lingerie trade show BodyFashion Days at the Cube Centre in Almere, the Netherlands. Here, an employee of the Belgian lingerie group Van de Velde showed that black shapewear could be worn visibly under a blazer, even at a business event. With the group's new SS25 collections, from the fashion brands Marie Jo, Primadonna and Sarda, Van de Velde proposed the perspective that in the future underwear can also take centre stage.
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL. It was translated to English using an AI tool called Genesis and edited by Rachel Douglass..
