Diesel reinforces sustainability with ‘Diesel Library’ initiative

Diesel and creative director Glenn Martens are launching a new project ‘Diesel Library’ as part of the brand’s new sustainable strategy, which will be unveiled for spring/summer 2022.

For his debut collection for Diesel, Martens will showcase the brand’s new genderless approach to design, a new strategy for its core category - denim, with what it calling the Diesel Library.

As part of the group’s “For Responsible Living” sustainable strategy, the Diesel Library collection will first offer a wide range of evergreen and longer-lasting denim items, including trousers, jackets, tops, and skirts, with 50 percent of the overall denim collection having “a permanent shelf life,” added Diesel in a statement.

Martens, who arrived as creative director of Diesel last October , explains that he intends to “refresh the base of every category at Diesel,” and this will start with what he calls the most versatile and democratic fabric, denim.

Diesel Library items will be made using fibres, washes and treatments that have been selected based on efficient and responsible resource use, including the use of fabrics featuring low impact materials, such as organic and recycled fibres.

In addition, treatments will be performed with innovative techniques that significantly reduce the use of water and chemicals and trims such as leather patches will be chrome-free tanned, while metal buttons will have no-galvanised treatments and inner labels will be made with recycled materials. Cellulosic trims, including hangtags and patches, will also be realised in FSC certified materials.

Diesel creative director Glenn Martens to unveil first pieces from Diesel Library during Milan Fashion Week

All these features will be traced and communicated through a QR Code printed onto the hangtag attached to each Diesel Library piece to act as a digital passport to communicate to customers via a dedicated web page the responsible attributes of each specific item.

The aim of Diesel Library adds the fashion brand is to not only reinforce its commitment to innovation but also to explore new production techniques to create “desirable, durable and quality denim items”.

Diesel hopes that the new guiding principles will help it create “iconic, essential pieces conceived to outlive trends and last for years on end; a “total look” will form the anchorage of this evergreen line”.

While no pieces under the Diesel Library umbrella have been revealed, Diesel added that it will ultimately mark a shift in how it produces its denim collections moving forward. Everything will be created under this banner, moving away from the 5-Pocket delineation between women and men. Which in turn will establish a “new personality, and new branding attributes”.

A sneak peak of the first Diesel Library collection will be unveiled during Martens debut show on June 21 during Milan Fashion Week, which will be presented virtually. These garments will then be available in selected Diesel stores around the world, on diesel.com starting from November 2021.

One thing to note, while the designs aim to “outlive trends” just don’t call the pieces “classics,” adds Diesel in the press release.