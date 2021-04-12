Diesel to join Milan Men’s Fashion Week in June

Diesel has confirmed that creative director Glenn Martens will unveil his debut collection for the brand during Milan Men’s Fashion Week on June 21.

In a short statement, Diesel confirmed that this will be the fashion brand’s first appearance on the Milan Fashion Men’s Week schedule.

While the brand may be showcasing during Milan’s menswear event, Diesel added that the collection would be an “all-gender” spring/summer 2022 collection.

“The show is a major step of Martens’ role in overseeing the brand’s creative identity, design, and communications,” added Diesel.

The collection will reflect Martens’ design vision across Diesel’s entire range of product categories, added the brand, and will be for both men and women.

Before he was appointed Diesel creative director in October 2020, Martens created a denim-focused capsule collection for the Diesel Red Tag Project in 2018.