Diesel to open SS23 catwalk show to the public

Diesel has confirmed that for its spring/summer 2023 catwalk show during Milan Fashion Week in September, creative director Glenn Martens is opening the event to the public.

Due to take place on September 21, Diesel will showcase a co-ed catwalk show featuring an all-gender wardrobe for spring/summer 2023.

The public will be able to attend a Diesel show for the first time by applying through an online registration process, opening on September 1 at Diesel.com, which will be on a “first come, first serve basis”.

The move to open the showcase up to the public is part of Diesel’s commitment to inclusivity, explained the brand, as it looks to bring fashion to a “more democratic and larger audience,” not just the fashion industry but also the public friends and fans of the brand.

The show will be also livestreamed on Diesel’s owned digital channels.