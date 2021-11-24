Dior and Kim Jones design Claridge's annual Christmas tree

Claridge’s on Wednesday unveiled its annual Christmas tree decorations, which this season is in collaboration with Dior’s Artistic Director of menswear, Mr Kim Jones.

Called the Celestial Snow Globe, the tree features white toile and holographics, mixing the modern and traditional, as is the story of Dior. On the branches hang baubles in the form of iconic Dior pieces. The treetop is decorated with Dior’s luxury star and Jones’dog, Cookie.

Jones stated: “It is a great honor for me to design the Christmas Tree for Claridge’s and thus bring Dior, London and the Christmas spirit together in this iconic place.”

“Christmas has always been a truly special time of the year for us here at Claridge’s,” Paddy McKillen, the hotel co-owner, stated. “We are delighted, for the first time in many years, to welcome a homegrown designer to create our illustrious tree.”