Dior heading to New York to show pre-fall 2024

Christian Dior is continuing its love affair with New York, following its holiday takeover at Saks Fifth Avenue, with a catwalk show in the city for its women’s pre-fall 2024 collection on April 15.

The show will take place at the Brooklyn Museum as a tribute to the “unwavering ties forged between Dior and the United States from the very beginning of the house,” explained Dior in a statement.

The collection, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the artistic director of women’s haute couture, ready-to-wear and accessories collections, will celebrate the founding couturier’s passion “for the fascinating American metropolis,” as well as reaffirming the “symbolic and powerful alliance” uniting Dior and the Brooklyn Museum.

Last year, Dior showed its pre-fall 2023 collection at the Gateway of India in Mumbai as an ode to the country’s artisanship. The show, which drew an international audience of 850 people, including actors, celebrities, editors and influencers, featured a collection inspired by classic Indian silhouettes, from sari-like gowns in vibrant silks to embroidered evening jackets and elegant evening wear with intricate beadwork.