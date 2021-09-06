Dior kicks off two-year partnership with Paris Saint-Germain

French fashion house Dior will provide the official wardrobe for the Paris Saint-Germain football team for the next two seasons.

The partnership marks the first time that Dior has teamed up with a sports club and will see the French fashion house providing casual and formalwear for the football players, including Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

To kick off the collaboration Dior men’s artistic director Kim Jones has designed two looks, combining black and navy-blue shades, in tones specially designed for the Paris Saint-Germain team.

The casual look features a Harrington jacket, a knitted sweater and a polo shirt, all finished with an embroidered Paris Saint-Germain patch and the ‘CD Icon’ initials, as well as the Dior Explorer derbies in black leather with the Dior Oblique motif. The insole of the shoes is silver-toned embossed with the player’s jersey number.

The formal outfit offers a cashmere coat, a jacket, a shirt and trousers, as well as a pair of black leather Dior Timeless derbies, which have also been embossed for the players.

Accessories include a Saddle bag in black grained calfskin, a jacquard tie with a Paris Saint-Germain logo, a cashmere scarf and reversible black and navy-blue belt.

Sketch: courtesy of Dior