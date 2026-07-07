Dior scores 15 million dollars media win with Taylor Swift’s wedding dress

Without releasing a single photo, Dior earned 15 million dollars in media impact value with Taylor Swift’s wedding dress, as new data from Launchmetrics shows.

The singer married NFL star Travis Kelce on July 3, wearing a custom design by Jonathan Anderson, who joined the French house as creative director in 2025. The high-profile event was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and flooded social media over the weekend.

According to Launchmetrics’ MIV algorithm, which assigns a monetary figure to brand exposure across social media, online publications and print, Swift’s wedding look also earned Cartier about 5.9 million dollars in exposure, while Christian Louboutin won 5.8 million dollars in MIV. The data was collected in the first 48 hours after the ceremony.

The forecast numbers will keep climbing as more details surface, particularly if Swift or Kelce release official wedding photos or video, something neither has done so far.

Swift’s wedding took place just days before Anderson introduced Dior’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2027 collection in Paris on Monday. The designer presented looks inspired by the work of American sculptor Lynda Benglis, featuring pleats, bows and dramatic shapes. While embracing his theme of gardens and nature.

The timing is notable for LVMH more broadly. The group's reported sales fell six percent in the first quarter of the year, largely due to a steep currency headwind, though organic growth held at one percent. Fashion and leather goods, the group's largest division and home to Dior, contracted two percent — with the war in the Middle East adding further pressure. Against that backdrop, a viral wedding dress moment can offer LVMH the kind of organic brand heat its numbers haven't been generating on their own.