Dior to present cruise collection in Scotland
French luxury fashion house Dior is heading to Scotland to present its cruise 2025 collection at Drummond Castle in Perthshire near Crieff, described as a “historic architectural treasure”.
The cruise show will take place on June 3, with the Renaissance-style gardens of the Scottish castle serving as the backdrop for Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s creations.
In a short statement, Dior said that the location, was chosen as a “poetic invitation where past and future meet, celebrating the unique, powerful ties forged from the very beginnings of the House,” referring to founder Christian Dior’s autumn-winter 1947 collection, which included a look called Écosse, drawing inspiration from Scotland.
Other links to the country include staging a ball at the Gleneagles Hotel for the spring/summer 1955 collection. The Dior cruise show has previously taken place in Mexico City, Seville, Spain, Athens, Greece and Marrakech, Morocco.