Dior to release a documentary dedicated to cruise show in Scotland

French luxury fashion house Dior will unveil a documentary delving behind the scenes of its 2025 cruise show, which took place in June in Drummond Castle gardens in Scotland.

Entitled ‘Dior in Scotland,’ the documentary will be launched on Dior’s YouTube channel on December 4 and share exclusive footage of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s cruise show, tracing the artistic process, from the initial inspirations sourced from the Dior archives in Paris to exchanges with the Scottish artisans who worked on the collection.

‘Dior in Scotland’ documentary Credits: Dior by Kirstin McEwan

The trailer shows the brand visiting Scottish mills and discovering Scotland’s textile heritage, including Harris Tweed Hebrides and Johnstons of Elgin, as well as sharing the beauty of the country’s landscape and the production of the catwalk show itself in the Italianate gardens at the historic castle.

The film also features artist Pollyanna Johnson and Samantha McCoach, the founder of the brand Le Kilt.

The cruise collection itself evoked Queen of Scots essence with heritage tartans, Tudor silhouettes with a punk attitude, kilts and pieces made with delicate silver mesh reminiscent of chainmail, as well as imagery from the brand’s spring/summer 1955 presentation being transformed into prints and adorned to skirts, peacoats and blouses.

‘Dior in Scotland’ documentary Credits: Dior by Kistin McEwan