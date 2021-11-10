Dior to show men's pre-fall in London

Dior has plans to take its men’s pre-fall collection on the road with a show in London on December 9. This marks Dior’s first major event in London since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The news was reported by WWD.

Dior’s history with the U.K. dates to 1947 when the fashion house staged a show that was attended by the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret. In 2017, the brand debuted their women’s sort collection at former prime minister Sir Winston Churchill’s home Blenheim Palace.

Dior’s menswear artistic director Kim Jones was also born in London and currently lives there. Jones hasn’t shown a collection in his hometown since 2003, so this will be a coming home for him of sorts.