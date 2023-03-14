Dior to show pre-fall collection in Mumbai

Dior on Tuesday said it will show its pre-fall 2023 collection in Mumbai, India, later this month.

The Paris-based luxury house has scheduled to present its runway at the Gateway of India monument on March 30th.

It will be Mumbai’s first major fashion show from a European luxury house, and follows the city’s biannual Lakmé fashion week, which took place earlier in March, and is a curation of the best designers from Delhi, Mumbai and across India.

Dior has a longstanding relationship with India, specifically its partnership with embroidery atelier Chanakya, which on commission creates textiles and artworks for Dior’s haute couture shows. Last year, a 3,600 square feet of intricately embroidered fabric from the atelier were sent to Musée Rodin in Paris for its haute couture show, where the panels were transformed to large-scale embroideries, and served as a backdrop for Dior’s artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s vision.

For one week after the show visitors to the museum were able to see Dior's backdrop. The set for its upcoming Mumbai show has not yet been revealed.

The Dior pre-fall collection launches late April in stores.