Dior to stage cruise collection in Marrakech

Dior is to show its 2020 cruise collection in Marrakech this April.

The French luxury house will migrate its atelier to the east after previously showing in California's Santa Monica mountains and the great stables in Chantilly, France.

The show will take place in Morocco on April 29 although the location and theme of the collection are yet to be confirmed.

According to L'Officiel, a cruise show to a designer is like a destination wedding to a Manhattan socialite—the more lavish and unexpected the location, the better.

Image Dior Cruise 2019, source Dior website