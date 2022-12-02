Dior to unveil capsule collection with Denim Tears founder and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory

Dior menswear on Friday will unveil a collaboration with Denim Tears founder and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory.

Dior’s artistic director Kim Jones has a penchant for merging street style and luxury, having previously collaborated with surf label Stussy, 017 ALYX 9SM and cult jeweller Ambush. In a statement the brand said the collaboration, called Dior Tears, “celebrates the inventiveness of the house of Dior and the strength of its creative dialogues.”

Dior is due to host its pre fall 2023 runway show at the Grand Egyptian Museum at the Pyramids of Giza in Al Haram on Friday.

Mr Emory, a multidisciplinary creative, often bridges film, art, fashion, design, and curation in his label, and previously collaborated with Levi’s, Ugg and Converse. A repeating theme is the craft and techniques of the designer’s Black Seminole heritage.

Dior labelled the collaboration an “unprecedented capsule." The French luxury house has a penchant for unveiling its pre-fall season collections around the world, with previous shows held in London and Art Basel Miami since Mr Jones’ appointment at Dior.