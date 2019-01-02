Dior unveils new website

Dior is stepping up its digital game. The world renowned luxury brand unveiled its new website at the end of 2018. The newly revamped platform takes a more omni-channel approach, and features pre-orders, personalization, and an e-magazine. Their women's ready-to-wear collection is also available on their website for order for the first time in the brand's history. The brand hopes to make the website more of an experience rather than just an online shopping destination.

The new website will “make Dior’s luxury and fantasy accessible all over the world for both millennials who embrace online shopping and for other generations, thanks to our new website, as close as possible to our customers’ expectations,” said the brand in a statement.

Dior is also revamping its shipping services. Products ordered from the website will come with a perfumed tissue paper and a Dior ribbon. Two exclusive packaging boxes have also been created, one for men and one for women. The design for the packaging is both an homage to Dior's history and inspired by their current 2019 cruise collection available now.

The new website has been relaunched in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and China with plans for a revamp of the Korean website expected on January 4.

photo: via Dior.com