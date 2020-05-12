Disney launches collection with BoohooMan

Global online retailer BoohooMan has launched its first co-branded line with Disney, which marks the retailer’s first-ever lifestyle collaboration featuring the iconic Mickey Mouse.

The exclusive collaboration draws inspiration from 90’s streetwear, featuring denim jackets, tracksuits, and T-shirts in a classic colour palette of red, white, black and grey marl with a pop of blue.

Highlights of the collection includes the various jackets, such as the loose fitted denim jacket with Mickey Mouse printed on the back for 40 pounds, a Disney denim bomber jacket for 45 pounds, and the all-over Mickey print zip cagoule for 30 pounds.

Other items in the collaboration include various Mickey T-shirts and tank tops, swim shorts, sliders, bucket hat, embroidered sports socks, and a tracksuit with shorts.

BoohooMan chief executive, Samir Kamani, said in a statement: “Fashion and nostalgia have long walked hand-in-hand, and in terms of creating a nostalgic pull, Disney is unrivalled. Personally, this collection means so much as growing up, my brothers and I were Disney obsessed.

“We are bringing a BoohooMan style to a character, Mickey Mouse, that is beloved by all. Disney have served as inspiration for both pop culture and fashion, and that is where we, as brands, align.”

To launch the collection BoohooMan shot the campaign on a green screen, playing on an animated aesthetic to create “fun and dynamic visuals” inspired by 80’s computer games and hip hop music.

Disney x BoohooMan collection is priced from 6 to 45 pounds.

Images: courtesy of BoohooMan