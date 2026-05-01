Disney unveils designer initiative ahead of Mickey Mouse’s 100th anniversary

Disney has announced a multi-year creative partnership with Condé Nast-owned magazine Vogue to spotlight Mickey Mouse ahead of the iconic character’s 100th anniversary.

The ‘Visionary Designer Initiative’ has been created to invite designers, known for “boundary-pushing aesthetics, cultural impact,” to explore Disney’s archives to reimagine Mickey Mouse through “their distinct creative lens’.

The first designer selected for the initiative is Ami Paris founder and creative director Alexandre Mattiussi, who will launch his first collection with Disney in early 2027.

In a statement, Disney said that Mattiussi would bring “a distinctly human warmth to the collaboration,” which aims to celebrate Mickey Mouse as “a timeless symbol of joy, creativity, and self‑expression- and as a true pioneer in fashion”.

“This new partnership celebrates Mickey Mouse as an enduring style icon, and we’re thrilled to partner with Vogue to explore his influence through a fashion-forward lens,” said Lisa Baldzicki, president of Disney Consumer Products. “We’re honouring Mickey Mouse's legacy as a cultural symbol while inviting new interpretations that reflect how he continues to inspire creativity and style around the world.”

Commenting on being selected as the first designer, Mattiussi added: "Working with Disney on the road to Mickey’s 100th anniversary feels both surreal and deeply personal. Growing up, Disney was a world of imagination, emotion, and timeless storytelling that shaped the way I see creativity today.

“To collaborate now, through Ami Paris, is a true honour, and a meaningful opportunity to connect that sense of wonder with our own vision of friendship, joy, and modern Parisian style. Mickey is more than a character; he is a universal symbol that transcends generations. Being part of this celebration is something I am incredibly proud of.”