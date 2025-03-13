Donatella Versace’s departure marks a new chapter for the iconic house

The departure of Donatella Versace as the creative force behind the house that bears her family’s name marks the end of an era in luxury fashion. After decades at the helm, shaping the brand’s identity with her signature blend of sensuality and opulence, she will transition into the role of global ambassador. In her place, Dario Vitale, a rising star who spent fourteen years at Miu Miu, is set to redefine Versace’s creative direction.

This shift marks a strategic recalibration for the label under Capri Holdings, the American conglomerate behind Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo. Acquired in 2018 as part of Capri’s ambition to build an American luxury powerhouse, the brand now faces an uncertain future following the failed merger between Capri Holdings and Tapestry. As speculation grows over Versace’s long-term positioning in the evolving luxury landscape, a potential sale to the Prada Group—reportedly conducting due diligence ahead of a possible acquisition—could redefine the Italian luxury sector and challenge the dominance of LVMH and Kering.

Vitale’s appointment hints at a potential softening of Versace’s traditionally flamboyant aesthetic in favour of a more contemporary, fashion-forward vision. His tenure at Miu Miu, a brand known for its intellectual playfulness and subversive femininity, suggests an evolution rather than a revolution. Whether this transition will resonate with Versace’s loyal clientele—and the broader luxury market—remains to be seen.

For Donatella, stepping back from design but remaining the face of the brand ensures continuity in a moment of change. Yet, as consolidation pressures mount across the industry, Versace’s future may rest less on individual creative direction and more on the broader chessboard of luxury conglomerates.