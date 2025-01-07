Dove Men+Care teams up with Marshawn Lynch to tackle whole body odour

Unilever’s Dove Men+Care is partnering with former football star, actor and entrepreneur Marshawn Lynch to increase awareness of its whole-body deodorant range, which was created to tap into growing consumer demand for deodorants that go below the belt.

According to Google Trends, searches for ‘whole-body deodorants’ increased sharply in 2024, while research commissioned by Dove Men+Care found that 63 percent of men are still unaware that whole-body odour solutions exist.

To promote its two new whole body deo spray scents and encourage men to tackle whole body odour, Dove Men+Care is teaming up with Lynch throughout 2025 to highlight how its new deodorants, infused with Vitamin E and formulated with skin-conditioning ingredients like glycerin and heavy-duty odour-fighters like zinc is suitable to use on pits, privates, and feet.

Currently, Dove’s research adds that only 2 percent of consumers currently use whole-body deodorants, while 76 percent add that they would like to try such a product.

Unilever said last year that the growing demand for whole-body solutions adds up to “a multi-million-dollar opportunity” for its personal care business, especially for Dove Men+Care.

Paolo Valdez, associate director of global brand, Dove Men+Care, said in a statement: “Our consumer research showed that while men are searching online for solutions to whole-body odour protection, they find it an embarrassing topic and often don’t talk to anyone about it.

“Our approach on Dove Men+Care is to educate, normalise, end the stigma and empower men with a solution they will feel confident about.”

On raising awareness of whole-body deodorants, Lynch added: "I'm hella excited to partner with Dove Men+Care on the launch of their new Whole Body Deo Sprays. You know. I stay on the go, so the last thing I need to worry about is BO and being musty. Dove Men+Care understands the importance of whole-body deo that keeps you fresh and I'm honoured to be a brand partner."