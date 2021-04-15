DPD teams up with Asos to collect pre-loved clothing for free

Asos is partnering with DPD on an initiative to allow customers to arrange charity donations to be collected from the doorstep with their Asos order.

The circular economy initiative, DPD’s ReLove service will see the delivery company collecting pre-loved clothing and delivering to one of five leading UK charities, free of charge.

The service is available through the YourDPD app and will allow Asos customers who are expecting a DPD delivery to easily donate clothing to Scope, Marie Curie, British Heart Foundation, British Red Cross or The Children’s Society.

DPD will then collect the pre-loved consignment at the same time as making the Asos delivery. Customers will be encouraged to re-use DPD or Asos packaging and can either hand the package to their DPD driver or leave it for collection in their ‘safe place’.

Olly Craughan, DPD’s head of CSR said in a statement: “DPD leads the way on sustainability in the delivery space and I’m incredibly proud of the team for getting behind initiatives like this. We are continuing to invest in the decarbonisation of our fleet, but the challenge is about much more than just buying electric vehicles. We want to go a lot further. It is about pushing ourselves to look at every aspect of our operation to find the green alternative and the smarter way of doing things.

“ReLove is another way for us to help cut carbon emissions, reduce waste and raise money for charities at the same time. It is also great to team up with Asos on another really smart solution for their customers. We’re already delivering to these addresses, so it means one less trip and less miles travelled overall. The DPD app now has over 9 million users, and it has become a really powerful tool for us. It plays a key role in helping us deliver a fantastic service for customers and it is driving innovation like this.”

Patrik Silén, chief strategy officer at Asos, added: “Our focus has always been on providing our customers with an outstanding retail experience, and a key element of that is giving them opportunities to shop with us more responsibly.

“We know that our customers are very active in donating their pre-loved clothing and that they see it as a great way of keeping products in use and out of landfill, so partnering with DPD on the ReLove initiative is a natural fit for us. We’re proud to be joining forces with the team to drive sustainable solutions and look forward to seeing our customers’ response over the coming weeks.”