Dr. Martens launches new repair service

British footwear brand Dr. Martens has teamed up with footwear restorers The Boot Repair Co. to launch a new repair service in the UK to prolong the life of its boots, shoes, sandals, and accessories.

The authorised repairs will utilise the same machines, methods and materials used on new pairs of Dr. Martens and will offer more than 10 different services, from sole replacements and stitching repairs to zip and eyelet replacements.

A spokesperson for Dr. Martens, said in a statement: “Whilst we pride ourselves on the durability of our products, we know that our wearers purchase our shoes and accessories to be worn day in and day out, making it impossible for them not to experience general wear and tear.”

“As a brand we care about the longevity of our silhouettes and we know our customers do, too, so launching our repair service felt like a great way to give customers the option to breathe new life into their well-worn Doc’s.”

Dr. Martens has ensured the service is as easy to access as possible with customers just needing to visit the Repair Service page on its website and choose the repair they need. Add it to their basket and select 'return delivery' at checkout. Following this they’ll need to package their Dr. Martens’ securely along with the order confirmation and take them to their nearest Post Office. Their Doc’s will then be repaired and returned to them.

Prices start at 22 pounds per item.