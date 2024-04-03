Dr. Scholl's collaborates with Free People

American heritage footwear brand Dr. Scholl’s Shoes has unveiled a collaboration with fashion brand Free People as part of its yearlong 100th anniversary celebrations.

Free People has reimagined two of Dr. Scholl’s iconic Original Sandals ahead of the festival season to showcase “personality and self-expression” and to complement its spring apparel collection.

The first Original Sandal has been outfitted in fringe denim in a nod to Free People’s heritage alongside a saturated, indigo sole and a raw denim strap with frayed edging, while the second style offers a vintage-inspired feel featuring an eyelet fabric strap and a bleached wood sole.

Both sandals’ straps also feature a geometric print lining, leaning into the playfulness of Free People, and the sun and star-shaped hardware is inspired by the festival season.

Kevin Braun, designer at Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, said in a statement: “Dr. Scholl’s and Free People are brands that celebrate self-expression. The Original Sandal’s iconic look embodies nostalgia that resonates with Free People’s vintage-inspired aesthetic.

“Together we have created looks that evoke individuality, style, and the pursuit of effortless comfort. The creative use of colour and material, as well as custom designed hardware, make this collaboration one-of-a-kind.”

Jack Reynolds, chief marketing officer at Free People, added: "It's an honour for Free People to partner with Dr. Scholl’s and celebrate their 100th anniversary. Both teams collaborated closely to create this vintage-inspired exclusive collection.

“Combining heritage pattern linings and vintage-dyed woods with unique hardware and detailing all on an iconic sandal, the result is a retro kitsch, city cool style we know our customer will be very excited about.”

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes x Free People are available via both brands’ websites and at Free People stores for 158 US dollars.