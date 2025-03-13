Draper James to collaborate with Town & Country Living

Draper James, the fashion and lifestyle brand founded by actress Reese Witherspoon, has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Town & Country Living, a leader in home textiles, to launch a home collection.

The cross-category home collection will showcase Draper James’ “signature Southern charm,” from scalloped kitchen textiles and reversible quilted placements to floral-inspired area rugs and lace-accented window treatments to bring “warmth, beauty, and a touch of Southern hospitality to every space”.

Alongside the homeware collection will be an outdoor line featuring charming decorative pillows and cushions to extend the brand’s signature style beyond the front door – “creating inviting spaces for gathering, celebrating, and making memories”.

Key brand hallmark motifs will be seen throughout, including florals, scalloped edges, ruffles, and stripes.

The Draper James x Town & Country Living collection will be available nationwide in select retailers and online starting autumn 2025. It will debut at the New York Home Textiles Market this month.

Susan Wojewoda, chief revenue officer at Town & Country Living, said in a statement: “The Draper James brand appeals to a younger demographic than many of our brands and fills a white space for us.

“By partnering with us, the Draper James team ensures their signature design language seamlessly translates across the home, creating a cohesive and stylish look both indoors and outdoors.”