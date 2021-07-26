Dream away with this special photoshoot Couture in Bloom

There is nothing more fun than dreaming of a fairytale wedding. Hopefully the end of the pandemic is in sight. Until then, use this period by being inspired. The iconic Amstel Hotel in Amsterdam has engaged couturier Karin Rom and floral designers Dennis Kneepkens and Mick Stubbe for a dreamy photo shoot. Starring: couture and flowers.

Feather-light couture

Known as the residence of royal guests and stars like Audrey Hepburn and The Rolling Stones, the iconic Amstel Hotel is no stranger to special fashion moments. A source of inspiration for couturier Karin Rom, who appeals to a new generation with her fashion forward designs. As a tribute to the Amstel Hotel, in this shoot the designer gave special roles to sparkling and feather-light couture gowns. The grand residence makes for a harmonious backdrop to the romantic elegant silhouettes.

Opulence in bloom

A special lead role in the shoot was reserved for flowers. Floral designers Dennis Kneepkens and Mick Stubbe found inspiration looking at the catwalks and campaigns of renowned fashion houses. In line with their international portfolio, the duo opted for large-scale flower decorations. Paying homage to the character of the building, they created lush, natural pieces in a tone-on-tone colour scheme. Using fresh and dried flowers combined, the designers created an interesting juxtaposition with a play on dark and light.

A floral dream

For just a moment, life is all about architecture, flowers and fashion. Surrounded by floral scents, we wander through dreamy halls. The Amstel as the decor of fine fabrics from Tel Aviv and fragrant roses from Colombia. An oasis in bloom, filled from front to back with all varieties of flowers imaginable. Wíth a view on the Amsterdam canals. Put these images on your mood board!

Credits

- Concept & creative direction: DK - Dennis Kneepkens & Karin Rom

- Fashion Design: Karin Rom

- Floral Design: DK - Dennis Kneepkens

- Location: Amstel Hotel Amsterdam

- Photography: Maryn Haertel

- Film: Anna Nasnimala

- Model: Marthe Wiggers of VDM Models

- MUAH: Corine Hamel