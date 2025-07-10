DressX launches first Roblox game together with Puma

Digital fashion retailer DressX has launched its first game on metaverse platform Roblox, together with partner Puma. The game called DressGo will allow players to dress up their avatars, participate in styling challenges and build personalised wardrobes by collecting items of varying rarity.

Via a mystery box system, players can unlock looks through randomised drops. Items obtained from these boxes can be worn inside the game for free, while players also have the option to purchase them with Robux, Roblox’s virtual currency, to enable use across the platform.

“With DressGo, our creative goal was to build the ultimate playground for fashion lovers - a space where style becomes interactive, expressive and competitive. That vision came to life with #Stylecademy, a virtual world where players collect rare items, take on fashion challenges and evolve their personal style. The thrill of the mystery box mechanic, the creativity of crafting unique looks and the excitement of winning a style-off turn fashion into strategy, storytelling and self-discovery,” explained DressX product lead Julie Krasnienko in a press release.

DressX DressGo x Puma

The first phase of the collaboration with Puma features the sportswear giant’s existing Roblox catalogue plus three new dresses. These are available via interactive ‘loot boxes’ inside the game. Each item is categorised by rarity into Base, Chic, Iconic, Runway or Couture.

“Partnering with DressX on their new Roblox experience, DressGo, is an exciting opportunity for Puma to deepen our presence on the platform without building a new experience from scratch,” said Ivan Dashkov, Puma’s head of emerging marketing tech.

“This collaboration lets us showcase our fashion-forward styles that particularly resonate with female gamers, highlighting the diverse audiences that brands can connect with through gaming. DressX has been a true innovator in digital fashion, and we are proud to be early partners as they push the boundaries of virtual style and self-expression. We look forward to supporting the growth of DressGo and continuing to find fresh ways to engage gaming communities,” added Dashkov.

DressX was founded in 2020 and has distributed over 100 million digital assets globally till date.