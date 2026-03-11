Drest continues expansion into luxury jewellery with Cartier

Fashion styling mobile game Drest has launched a new partnership with luxury jewellery brand Cartier, as the platform continues its evolution into jewellery, broadening the platform’s luxury categories beyond fashion and accessories.

The collaboration launches the new Clash de Cartier collection on Drest, inviting players to “discover, explore and style” the newest drop of rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces, through a guided narrative and editorial styling challenges with virtual prizes presented in the iconic Cartier red jewellery box.

Cartier x Drest collaboration Credits: Drest

Cartier’s move to partner with Drest comes as the jewellery collection is designed to appeal to a younger luxury customer “who values individuality as much as craftsmanship,” explains Drest, as the jewellery shakes up Cartier’s aesthetic heritage with coloured stones, including red and green-tinted agate, pink chalcedony and onyx, in XL volumes and modular wearing options.

Lucy Yeomans, founder and chief executive of Drest, said in a statement: "To be partnering with one of the world's most iconic houses on this, our first fine jewellery activation, is important, and also perfectly demonstrates the way in which luxury products can be discovered and explored through creativity, styling and cultural relevance.”

Cartier x Drest collaboration Credits: Drest

Drest was founded in 2019 by Yeomans and has been designed to empower users to “creatively explore and discover fashion through an interactive platform that brings styling, storytelling and personal expression to life”. It has more than 500,000 monthly active users and has reached over 1.3 billion product ‘try-ons’ and seen over 17.9 million editorial challenges engaged with and styled. The platform features more than 260 brands, including Burberry, Fendi, Gucci, JW Anderson, Miu Miu, McQueen, Prada, Stella McCartney, Tom Ford, Versace, Victoria Beckham and Viktor and Rolf.