Drest launches partnership with Josh Wood

Luxury mobile fashion game Drest has announced an exclusive beauty collaboration with global hair colour expert Josh Wood to lead all hair colour direction within the styling app.

As part of the partnership, Wood will be Drest’s permanent hair colour expert, working with the game’s in-house avatar team to bring “a new level of fashion authenticity to Drest’s market-leading beauty offering”.

Wood has designed three new and exclusive colourful hair looks inspired by his work with Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs, which have been reviewed by experts from the Fashion Minority Alliance to ensure all hair types are accurately represented.

Additionally, Drest players will also have the opportunity to win real-life prizes when taking part in dedicated hair colour challenges, including a digital colour consultation with Wood himself and bespoke Josh Wood hair colour product hampers.

Lucy Yeomans founder, co-chair and chief brand and product officer at Drest, said in a statement: “Josh is one of the beauty and fashion industry’s most in-demand experts, known for creating beautiful, stand-out, high-fashion colour looks on both the runway and red carpet. I am thrilled that he has joined Drest this June to give our players access to his expertise and his elevated runway styles so they can discover the power of hair colour and its ability to transform a beauty or fashion look.

“Our goal in Drest is to create a styling experience that makes our players feel as though they are collaborating with the very best in the fashion and beauty industry. With Josh adding his colour expertise to Mary Greenwell’s makeup and Sam McKnight’s hair styling, as well as our 5 world-renowned supermodels, Drest stylists really do have the best fashion world talent at their fingertips."

This new beauty collaboration follows the launch of Drest beauty mode in 2021, a hyper-realistic 2D close-up gameplay feature that enables players to showcase their make-up-artistry skills and explore their creativity with cosmetics on Drest’s model avatars.

Drest x Josh Wood limited and exclusive hairstyles run until June 30.