Drest teams up with experimental beauty brand Bakeup

Luxury mobile fashion, beauty and lifestyle game Drest is partnering with digital-first beauty brand Bakeup to introduce its “most playful looks" into its Beauty Mode gameplay.

Bakeup, founded by British celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker and LA-based musician Grace Gaustad, has worked with Drest to create seven looks that will be available in the Beauty Mode gameplay, which enables hyper-real, close-up beauty play and experimentation, allowing players to use expertly created digital makeup on their avatars.

The beauty looks include the Disco Veiler Eye Adornment, made of illusion mesh and micro-crystals, which transforms the eye area into a sparkly wonderland, as well as the Playbox by Jo Baker, containing different face gems that allow players to experiment with a variety of eye-catching looks, from a simple sparkle in the corner of the eye to a full face lightning bolt.

Image: Drest; Drest x Bakeup

The seven looks will be available to use within the game until June 15, with Bakeup launching an additional two looks in early June to celebrate Pride.

In addition to the looks, Drest is bringing Bakeup’s Playscape, the virtual experience pushing the boundaries of experiential beauty, into the game as a bespoke photoshoot location for Drest stylists to place their avatars in.

Jo Baker, co-founder at Bakeup, said in a statement: “As an artist, nothing excites me more than inspiring boundless creativity. Digital-first is at the heart of the Bakeup brand DNA, and we strive to provide ways for everyone to tap into self-expression through experiential beauty play. I am thrilled to see our imaginative designs live in other worlds through this new partnership with Drest.”

Image: Drest; Drest x Bakeup

Lucy Yeomans, founder and chief brand and product officer at Drest, added: “There is a lot of excitement around avatar personalisation within gaming and this partnership with Bakeup gives our Drest stylists the opportunity to do just that.

“From creating real-life looks for the likes of Olivia Wilde, Bella Hadid, Lucy Boynton and Salma Hayek, to her digital-first makeup brand, Jo’s artistry is undeniable and we are thrilled to be working with her and Grace to bring their vision to life into our game.”