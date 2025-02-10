Dsquared2 and Safilo renew eyewear partnership

Eyewear group Safilo has announced the early renewal of its multi-year licensing deal with fashion brand Dsquared2, founded by brothers Dean and Dan Caten.

In a statement, Safilo said the new partnership deal would see the group designing, manufacturing and distributing Dsquared2 branded eyewear collections until the end of December 2031.

Angelo Trocchia, chief executive of Safilo Group, said: “We are delighted about the early renewal of our partnership with Dsquared2, a brand that stands out for its unique positioning and for its ability to anticipate and interpret fashion trends.

“Since the beginning of our collaboration in 2021, Dsquared2 has quickly established itself as one of the most dynamic brands in our portfolio, able to perfectly blend style and innovation. Together, we will continue to work in synergy to enhance the brand’s presence in Europe and around the world, bringing its distinctive vision to more and more people, consolidating its success at a global level.”

Dean and Dan Caten, founders and creative directors of Dsquared2, added: “Renewing the partnership with Safilo on Dsquared2 eyewear is a commitment to continuing a vision. The styles have always reflected a balance between creativity and craftmanship, ensuring they resonate with the brand’s identity.

“Being aligned on design has been pivotal, not just for aesthetic consistency, but for creating products that truly represent Dsquared2 essence. Every frame is a testament to the synergy between the brand and Safilo.”