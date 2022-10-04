Dune London celebrates 30th anniversary with a capsule collection

British footwear brand Dune London is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a four-piece limited-edition capsule collection.

The collection, designed in-house by Dune’s design team, features two high-heeled women’s shoes, a handbag and a men’s slipper. Each piece has been designed to “highlight the brand’s uncompromising attention to detail and craftsmanship,” explained the brand in a statement, while keeping the designs “contemporary with the use of intricate metalwork, texture, and luxurious materials”.

Image: Dune London

The women’s and men’s footwear and accessories have been inspired by nature, with bluebells and snowdrops seen on all four styles, from intricate caged resin heel and handbag details to the embroidered motif on the men’s slipper style. Each piece also has a delicate pearl set in the sole to mark the brand’s 30th anniversary.

Dune’s founder and chairman, Daniel Rubin, said in a statement: “30 years has flown by. There has been so much change in retail, and in particular footwear retailing, over the period and only those companies that have responded and embraced change have survived.

“I am immensely proud of what our team has achieved and look forward to fulfilling our goal of becoming the dominant affordable footwear and accessories brand globally in the years’ ahead.”

Image: Dune London

Dune will also celebrate its 30th anniversary with window displays at key stores with a specially created photo montage from seasonal campaigns to store images showcasing and celebrating iconic memories from its 30-year history.

Image: Dune London

Image: Dune London

Image: Dune London