Duvin Design unveils debut women’s collection

Florida-based beachwear and apparel company, Duvin Design Co., has launched its first-ever women’s collection, combining vibrant 1980s beach club aesthetics with modern silhouettes across swimwear, graphic T-shirts, and the brand’s iconic cabana sets.

Entitled ‘Duvin Leisure,’ the womenswear collection for summer 2023 features 48 pieces split across seven distinct styles, “covering the bases for a day in the sun,” from swimwear and graphic cabana sets to graphic T-shirts in boxier, cropped shapes in a blend of bold patterns and playful colours.

Credits: Duvin Design Co.; Duvin Leisure, womenswear collection summer 2023

Austin Duvall, creative director at Duvin, said in a statement: "We have developed quite a large female following already, so this women’s specific collection was long overdue. While we have always offered a lot of unisex styles, we felt it was time to build out a more custom collection.

“Duvin Leisure has been a long time coming, and we are thrilled to share our first offering for women that is created to serve as a fun and refreshing take on women's leisure apparel."

Credits: Image: Duvin Design Co.; Duvin Leisure, womenswear collection summer 2023

The collection features six bikinis, seven one-pieces, six button-ups, five pairs of shorts and pants, and six tees. Highlights include minimal bikinis in a classic triangle shape with adjustable over-the-shoulder straps and a tie-back to bold one-pieces. It also includes the brand’s best-selling graphic cabana sets, with the button-up camp-collar top reflecting the popular men's collection updated with a boxier fit and cropped length and available with matching shorts, pants, and select swim pieces for a complete set.

Credits: Duvin Design Co.; Duvin Leisure, womenswear collection summer 2023

Caroline Kirscht, Duvin Leisure’s creative lead, added: "Duvin Leisure was designed to fuse a hint of retro styling, modern functionality, and a nostalgic connection to the spirit of the 1980s into one cohesive summer offering.

"It's been exciting to work on such an anticipated collection and we are thrilled to be able to offer women something that is designed specifically for them. We’ve considered the unique body types that women have and have created an offering that can be easily adjusted, ensuring no woman ever has to compromise comfort for style this summer.”

All Duvin collections are produced in Los Angeles and internationally, with custom dyeing handled in Los Angeles and printing done locally in Orlando. The Duvin Leisure collection is available in more than 130 retailers in 10 countries, as well as on its website. Prices range from 37 to 95 US dollars.

Credits: Duvin Design Co.; Duvin Leisure, womenswear collection summer 2023

Credits: Duvin Design Co.; Duvin Leisure, womenswear collection summer 2023

Credits: Duvin Design Co.; Duvin Leisure, womenswear collection summer 2023