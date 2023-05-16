DVF launches ‘ReWrap’ resale programme

Womenswear brand DVF (Diane Von Furstenberg) has launched the ‘ReWrap’ resale programme in partnership with technology company Archive, which powers customised resale for leading fashion and apparel brands, including Oscar de la Renta, The North Face, and Sandro.

The ‘ReWrap’ resale programme allows customers to shop archival DVF designs, as well as buy and sell pre-owned goods. It also offers a first-of-its-kind search feature called ‘Missed Connections’ to search for those specific hard-to-find pieces.

‘Missed Connections’ operates like a classified page, where fans can place ‘ads’ to find coveted pieces. The section also includes a ‘Diane in Search Of’ list, where the designer herself is looking for items to add to her own closet, including looks from the 2014 Andy Warhol print collection.

The search feature has been designed to encourage potential sellers to come back often to see if they might have an in-demand item hanging in their own closet, explains DVF in the press release.

Talita von Furstenberg, co-chairwoman at DVF, said in a statement: “We are so excited about the launch of ReWrap. The site has been created to celebrate DVF’s unique history, with imagery from our iconic archives and a name that specifically honors the wrap dress.”

Emily Gittins, chief executive and co-founder of Archive added: “DVF is renowned worldwide for its iconic prints, silhouettes, special pieces and, of course, the peerless jersey wrap dress. We are honoured to power ReWrap and give the DVF community an engaging and personalized way to enjoy and extend the life of the brand’s timeless pieces. As resale continues to evolve, brands like DVF are leading the way by creating unique, thoughtful and personalised resale experiences.”