DVF to present collection via virtual reality

Fashion label Diane von Furstenberg has announced a technology partnership with wholesale marketplace Ordre to present its spring/summer 2018 collection to global buyers using virtual reality.

Using Ordre’s platform, DVF is allowing global retailers to experience its New York Fashion Week presentation using Ordre virtual reality headsets. They will be able to review the entire ready-to-wear and accessory collections in a 360° view and virtual reality using Ordre’s online showroom.

The technology, Ordre explained will help to create an overall understanding of the fit, movement and fabrication of the collection, which will “enhance and efficiently facilitate order taking” of the new collection for those not able to see it person during fashion week. The brand will also be hosting physical showrooms in New York, London and Milan during fashion month.

Jonathan Saunders, creative director at Diane von Furstenberg, said: “As a designer, I want to embrace the digital world as a way of presenting our collections and we are excited to introduce a number of new technologies to our business marketing, as well as enhancing our consumer experience.”

Melissa Sussberg, executive vice president of domestic sales and global merchandising at Diane von Furstenberg, added: “It’s becoming increasingly difficult for our valued retail partners to constantly travel to showrooms. Our partnership with Ordre will allow them to understand the detail of the collections and place wholesale orders remotely.”

The digital assets created by the collaboration will also be trialled for consumers in-store on interactive touch screens, as well as online to enhance the consumer experience and to strengthen its brand engagement.

Images: courtesy of Diane von Furstenberg SS18