Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson launches men’s skincare brand

Actor, professional wrestler, and entrepreneur Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has launched an affordable personal care brand for men called Papatui.

The skincare line aims to offer “high-quality, hardworking products that are accessibly priced,” and is currently available only in the US through its own e-commerce at papatui.com and in Target stores and Target.com, and each product is under 10 US dollars.

Born from Johnson's belief in prioritising overall wellness and the idea that taking care of oneself is critical, Papatui has taken three years to develop with a team of skincare experts and scientists focused on creating products that have both effective and cleaner ingredients and are focused on performance.

On the inspiration for his skincare brand, Johnson said in a statement: "People have asked me about my skincare for years, and people know that I'm a big advocate for all men to take care of themselves, inside and out. Men's wellness will always be very important to me, and I've been lucky enough to have access to some of the best resources and minds when developing Papatui.

“Together with industry experts, we committed to create products that work and deliver the quality and value that all hardworking men deserve. Now all my men out there can trade-up to high-end products without having to pay high-end prices. I believe these products will help men take better care."

Papatui, named in honour of his Samoan grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia, debuts with a collection offering skin, hair, body, and tattoo care. It has been specifically formulated for the male consumer and includes an oil-free face moisturiser with a matte finish, an antiperspirant clinically proven to protect against sweat and odour for 48 hours, and innovative tattoo care that both moisturises and brightens ink design.

Papatui product range Credits: Papatui

The skincare line also includes a rejuvenating toner, which Johnson claims is his personal "secret weapon" to help with exfoliation, skin hydration, and pore tightening, an awakening eye gel, a refreshing body wash, a 2-in-1 nourishing shampoo and conditioner, and a 24-hour body lotion.

Formulas include key ingredients such as ceramides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamides and salicylic acid in the skincare products, with nourishing ingredients such as mango butter and coconut oil in body care and tattoo care products. In addition, all Papatui products are formulated without parabens, sulfates, dyes, alcohol, and PEGs.

As well as offering premium formulations at affordable prices, Johnson wanted the fragrances of his products to rival top global scents and collaborated with luxury fragrance house Firmenich and principal perfumers Frank Voelkl and Clement Gavarry. The result is three distinct luxury scents - sandalwood suede, lush coconut and cedar sport.

Johnson added: "The name Papatui is deeply personal to me. My Samoan grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia was the first man who taught me what men's care was all about. Even though I was just a 5-year-old punk kid, my grandfather was one of my heroes. He was strikingly handsome, had beautiful skin, was well groomed, always smelled incredible, he was loved and respected by everyone, and on top of all that - he was also tough as hell - an attribute he clearly did not pass on to me.

“His nickname for me, was "Tui". And "Papa,” which translates to "Rock" in Samoan, also comes from my most important and protected role, which is father to my three daughters. I wanted to honour these anchors in my life. Thus, Papatui."

On the brand launching in Target, Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer at Target, added: " Papatui is an amazing brand offered at exceptional prices, and I'm incredibly proud of the partnership that went into this launch.

"Dwayne and the Papatui team spent time and worked closely with us at Target to help deliver a range of high-quality, clean products that I think shoppers will absolutely love."

The collection retails from 7.99 - 9.99 US dollars.