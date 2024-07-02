E.l.f. Beauty launches commerce on Roblox

E.l.f. Beauty has expanded its collaboration with Roblox to become the first beauty brand to test real-world commerce on the virtual universe platform.

In a statement, the beauty brand said the move would further its mission to bring the best beauty to every eye, lip and face, while continuing to engage with its “vibrant and growing Roblox community of over 12 million total visits and counting”.

The initiative is powered by Walmart and includes the launch of a virtual kiosk within its immersive E.l.f. Up! experience on Roblox, where US visitors aged 13 and up can purchase a Roblox-exclusive limited-edition physical product, an E.l.f. Up! Pets Hoodie celebrating the brand’s cruelty-free commitment.

In addition, E.l.f. is donating 50,000 US dollars to the Humane Society of the United States.

Other physical products available include E.l.f.’s vegan and cruelty-free lip and SPF products. Users who purchase these items through the virtual kiosk will receive a "virtual twin" - a corresponding digital item for use on Roblox.

Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer at E.l.f. Beauty, said: “E.l.f. Up! has been lightning in a bottle since day one and continues to surpass all expectations, especially among our Gen Z community.

“Testing commerce on Roblox is the next evolution in our journey of merging beauty with immersive platforms. We are teaching the Roblox community – and communities in digital spaces everywhere – about social commerce with purpose. Our community deeply values our superpower of cruelty-free products. Through the E.l.f. Up! Pet Adoption Center, we’ve learned how essential this superpower is, shaping our approach in this space.”

Since its launch in November 2023, the E.l.f. Up! experience has earned a 96 percent positivity rating and given out more than one million free virtual items, making E.l.f. one of the biggest providers of limited-edition virtual items on Roblox.

Stephanie Latham, vice president of global brand partnerships at Roblox, added: “E.l.f. continues to break new ground on Roblox with its thoughtful iterations to the community experience and exclusive offerings tailored to our platform.

“We are in the early days of testing commerce on Roblox, and we are excited to continue taking steps with brands like E.l.f. towards building the future of shopping, making it immersive, 3D and social. Our vision is to ultimately enable brands and creators to turn their incredible brand affinity and user engagement on the platform into a seamless shopping experience for their new and existing audiences. The shoppable future of Roblox means that brands can immerse communities into their stories — and enable customers to complete their journey with a purchase while socializing with their friends.”