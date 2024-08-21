E.l.f Beauty to sponsor the Billie Jean King Cup

Beauty brand E.l.f has signed a multi-year global partnership to sponsor the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge (BJKC) tennis tournament, the world’s largest annual international team competition in women’s sports.

The tournament dubbed the women’s World Cup of tennis, will host its finals in Málaga, Spain, from November 13 to 20, and E.l.f. will be BJKC’s exclusive skin and cosmetic partner as part of its mission to support equality and inclusivity.

In addition, E.l.f. will co-host the inaugural Power of Women’s Sports Summit on November 20, produced by Billie Jean King Enterprises. The summit will convene 100 inspirational leaders, athletes, and movement makers across the world of sports, business and entertainment to celebrate progress and raise awareness of the ongoing journey for advancing gender equality in sports.

Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer of E.l.f. Beauty said in a statement: “84 percent of sports fans are interested in women’s sports – 49 percent of them are women – and yet only 15 percent of media coverage is women’s sports. The math is not mathing.

“So, we are causing an E.l.f.ing racket to help democratise the playing field. You can’t create real equality if the awareness to build a fan base isn’t there. E.l.f. is stepping up to help shape the conversation. By creating access, we inspire change and empower others to do the same.”

Ilana Kloss, chair of Billie Jean King Cup Limited, added: “E.l.f. champions diversity and believes that self-expression is the key to unlocking beauty for any individual. The brand’s ethos aligns seamlessly with the Billie Jean King Cup’s commitment to excellence, equality, and empowerment, and we are thrilled to welcome them as a partner.

“Their dedication to inclusivity and impact mirrors our mission to promote equality and excellence in women’s sports. This partnership will inspire athletes and fans alike, highlighting the beauty of diversity and the strength of unity.”