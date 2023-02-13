E.l.f. Cosmetics airs first TV commercial during Super Bowl

Beauty brand E.l.f. Cosmetics tapped actress Jennifer Coolidge to star in its first-ever TV commercial, which debuted during the Super Bowl in the US.

The TV advert, co-written by ‘The White Lotus’ creator Mike White, celebrated the beauty brand’s best-selling Power Grip Primer, which has become a viral hit on TikTok for its ability to grip makeup while giving skin a soft-focus effect for a smoother complexion.

Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer, E.l.f. Cosmetics, said in a statement: “The genesis for this campaign is our community who adore Power Grip Primer. They propelled it to the #1 Primer in the US; coining it ‘Sticky AF’ and ‘makeup glue’.

“Once we realised the viral power of Power Grip Primer, the entertainment value of the stickiness, and how much fun our community was having with it, we knew it was time to lean in harder than ever before. The stars aligned to bring E.l.f. and Jennifer together at the intersection of pop culture magic and the virality of one of the hottest beauty products.”

In the 30-second ad, award-winning actress Coolidge finds herself in a series of sticky situations, as she takes viewers through her first experience with the Power Grip Primer, playing on the sticky, grippy power of the product, and marvels at the hydrating, radiance-boosting effect that works both under and over makeup.

On starring in the commercial, Coolidge said: “I've always been passionate about vegan and cruelty free beauty. Years ago, I studied makeup artistry and that really shaped my relationship with beauty. I adore E.l.f. Cosmetics' accessible, incredible products. Power Grip Primer works beautifully and makes my skin sticky, glowy and dewy in the best way possible! I truly enjoyed this collaborative experience with E.l.f."