E.L.V. Denim launches conscious collection with Swarovski

Swarovski has collaborated with E.L.V. Denim on an exclusive capsule collection made from 100 percent upcycled denim and crystal, to further promote conscious design.

Using their signature zero-waste jeans and jackets E.L.V. Denim founder, Anna Foster, has incorporated Swarovski upcycled crystals into seven unique pieces, all individually made by hand with technical finishing to secure the processes of sewing and hot fixing.

Commenting on the collection, Foster said in a statement: “I truly admire Swarovski’s commitment to sustainable development. Rather than down cycling their crystal they have used it as a positive resource, allowing brands such as myself to use them creatively, producing limited-edition capsule collections. It has been such a pleasure to design with the crystals, crafting these unique pieces which are effortlessly E.L.V. Denim.”

The partnership is part of Swarovski’s Conscious Design programme, which encourages the design community to adopt principles of circularity and reconsider upcycled crystal as a resource.

The E.L.V. Denim x Swarovski collection is available from July 13 on E.L.V. Denim’s website, with prices ranging from 650 - 2,200 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Swarovski shot at home by Julia Kennedy on Anna Foster